22,161 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

