21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 91,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,610 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

