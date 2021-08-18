2,160 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of DELL opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

