$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

