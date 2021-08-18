$2.51 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

