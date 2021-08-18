1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Buys $658,093.33 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 221,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,981. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

