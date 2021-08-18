1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCCY opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.