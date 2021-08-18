19,285 Shares in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Emissions Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

