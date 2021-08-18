1,500 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United States Steel by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United States Steel by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE X opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

