11,955 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $848,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,418 shares of company stock worth $2,803,345. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.33. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

