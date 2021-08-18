11,690 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.