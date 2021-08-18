$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

