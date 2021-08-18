$1.33 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $94.82. 409,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,185. Autoliv has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

