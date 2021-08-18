$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.48. 815,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.11.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.