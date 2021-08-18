$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.82. 373,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

