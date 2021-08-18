$1.06 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Silgan posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 254,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.