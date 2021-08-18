0x Price Tops $0.96 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $811.34 million and $111.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

