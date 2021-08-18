$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 17,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
