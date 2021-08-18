$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 17,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

