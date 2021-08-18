$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HMLP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $335,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

