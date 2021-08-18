$0.32 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.