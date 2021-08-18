$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. National Vision reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Vision by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 461.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $34,188,000.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

