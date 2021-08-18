-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.13). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

