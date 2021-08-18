-$0.09 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.04. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

