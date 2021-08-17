ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $567,590.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

