Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.07 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Square were worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $259.94. 47,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,979. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

