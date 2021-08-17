Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,750 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,020 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.84. 2,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.