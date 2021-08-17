Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,657 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.96. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

