Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 317,513 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,513 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,162. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

