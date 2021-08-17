ZKSwap Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $174.64 million and approximately $29.16 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00133164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00159270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.23 or 1.00155216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.38 or 0.07008220 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

