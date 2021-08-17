ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.