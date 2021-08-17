Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

