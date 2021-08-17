Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

