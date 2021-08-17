Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 45,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $249.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

