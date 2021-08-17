Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZH. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Zhihu stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 74,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zhihu (ZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.