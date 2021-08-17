Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.