Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.63. Zeta Global shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1,824 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

