Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $975,175.07 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,006.63 or 0.02213502 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00906405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

