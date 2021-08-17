Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.00. 7,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 400,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

