Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,766.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,410 shares of company stock worth $18,063,017. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

