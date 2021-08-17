Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.16 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $833,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

