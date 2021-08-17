Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $539.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

