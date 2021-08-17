Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.