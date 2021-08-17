Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of CX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

