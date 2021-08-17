Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Sell

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CATB remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 307,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

