Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,597,000. Amundi purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

