Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce $53.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 191,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

