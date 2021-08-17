Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the lowest is $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $28.85. 17,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The stock has a market cap of $496.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

