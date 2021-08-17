Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

