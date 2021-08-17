Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $24.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $22.72 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 132,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,224. The company has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

