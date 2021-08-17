Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 1,342,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.